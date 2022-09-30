Erika Carneim, 85

Erika Carneim, age 85, passed away peacefully, on September 23, 2022, with her son at her side. She was born Erika Holzner and raised in Lindau, Germany, during World War II. She had a fearless and adventurous spirit and as soon as she was old enough, ventured out. First to Switzerland, where she learned the furrier trade, then to London to learn English. In 1966, she came to the United States “for a year.” Within one week she had a job in the Empire State Building with a company supplying steel for the World Trade Center. Then within one year, she met and married fellow German immigrant, Frank Carneim. Their only child, Robert, was born in 1971 while they were in Germany caring for Frank’s mother. In 1973, they moved back to the US, settling in East Syracuse, New York. There she became a loving stay-at-home mother. Erika was also involved with St. Matthew’s church and various international and German-American clubs. She eventually went back to work as a secretary/office manager in schools at Syracuse University. Erika was widowed in 2005. In 2016, she moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to be near her son and grandchildren.

Erika was preceded in death by husband, Sergei; sister Traudel; parents, Katharina & Hans; and brother Robert.

Survivors include son, Robert; daughter-in-law, Tamara; granddaughters, Megan and Phoebe; and brother, Hans. The family sends special appreciation to the caregivers at The Courtyards Senior Living and Juliana and the staff at Amedisys Hospice.

The work they do is proof of God’s love. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org. The family will host a memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

