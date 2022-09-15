Erich Nathan Schulman, 54

Erich Nathan Schulman, age 54, joined the church triumphant on September 14, 2022. Erich was born in 1968 at a NATO military hospital in Bremerhaven, Germany. He moved to Tennessee shortly thereafter and resided in both Oak Ridge and Knoxville. An honors graduate of Oak Ridge High School, Erich graduated from Middle Tennessee State University before starting a career in software development. Erich was a ham radio operator, with his station, KT4VOL, named in honor of his favorite team, the Tennessee Volunteers. He is a beloved member of Inskip Baptist Church where he has been an active participant in both the Children’s Ministry and bible study groups.

Erich has faced life’s challenges with grace and dignity, relying on faith to guide his path. His absence leaves a void for his family and friends. Erich leaves behind his parents, two brothers, a sister-in-law, and one nephew. It was Erich’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to Inskip Baptist Church, 4810 Rowan Rd., Knoxville, TN 37912.

No services are scheduled at this time. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

