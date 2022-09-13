Elila Jane Hadley, Rockwood

Ms. Elila Jane Hadley, age 71, of Rockwood, Tennessee went home to be a beautiful angel, she was surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents: Dorothy Wilkinson and Fayette Schillinger; stepfather: Francis Wilkinson; daughter: Tracy Woods; grandson: James “Jimmy” Rowe Jr.; great-grandson: Jason Braden III; brother: Robert Schillinger. She is survived by:
Loving Husband of 53 years: Edward Hadley Sr. of Tennessee
Children: Edward Jr (Amber) Hadley of Tennessee
Brian (Cynthia) Hadley of Tennessee
Jennifer (Anthony) George of Kentucky
Siblings: Dale (Diane) Schillinger of Connecticut
Pearl (JD) King of Kentucky
Carol Johnson of Tennessee
Harold Schillinger of Tennessee
Jimmy Schillinger of Tennessee
Ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren:
Ashley Woods of Florida
Bobby West (2 Children) of Tennessee
Ashley Mann (5 Children) of Tennessee
Alyssa Martel (1 Child) of Tennessee
Joseph West ( 2 Children) of Tennessee
Samantha Clark ( 4 Children) of Tennessee
Hailey Martel of New Hampshire
Isabella “Izzy” (Thomas) George of Kentucky
Dominic Hadley of Tennessee
Many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Cremation arrangements have been made and Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Elila Jane Hadley.