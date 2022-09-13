Elila Jane Hadley, Rockwood

Ms. Elila Jane Hadley, age 71, of Rockwood, Tennessee went home to be a beautiful angel, she was surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents: Dorothy Wilkinson and Fayette Schillinger; stepfather: Francis Wilkinson; daughter: Tracy Woods; grandson: James “Jimmy” Rowe Jr.; great-grandson: Jason Braden III; brother: Robert Schillinger. She is survived by:

Loving Husband of 53 years: Edward Hadley Sr.                                        of Tennessee

Children: Edward Jr (Amber) Hadley                                                           of Tennessee

Brian (Cynthia) Hadley                                                                  of Tennessee

Jennifer (Anthony) George                                                            of Kentucky

Siblings:  Dale (Diane) Schillinger                                                                of Connecticut

Pearl (JD) King                                                                             of Kentucky

Carol Johnson                                                                              of Tennessee

Harold Schillinger                                                                         of Tennessee

Jimmy Schillinger                                                                          of Tennessee

Ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren:

Ashley Woods                                                                              of Florida

Bobby West (2 Children)                                                               of Tennessee

Ashley Mann (5 Children)                                                             of Tennessee

Alyssa Martel (1 Child)                                                                  of Tennessee

Joseph West ( 2 Children)                                                             of Tennessee

Samantha Clark ( 4 Children)                                                        of Tennessee

Hailey Martel                                                                                  of New Hampshire

Isabella “Izzy” (Thomas) George                                                   of Kentucky

Dominic Hadley                                                                              of Tennessee

Many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Elila Jane Hadley.

