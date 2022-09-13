Elila Jane Hadley, Rockwood

Ms. Elila Jane Hadley, age 71, of Rockwood, Tennessee went home to be a beautiful angel, she was surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents: Dorothy Wilkinson and Fayette Schillinger; stepfather: Francis Wilkinson; daughter: Tracy Woods; grandson: James “Jimmy” Rowe Jr.; great-grandson: Jason Braden III; brother: Robert Schillinger. She is survived by:

Loving Husband of 53 years: Edward Hadley Sr. of Tennessee

Children: Edward Jr (Amber) Hadley of Tennessee

Brian (Cynthia) Hadley of Tennessee

Jennifer (Anthony) George of Kentucky

Siblings: Dale (Diane) Schillinger of Connecticut

Pearl (JD) King of Kentucky

Carol Johnson of Tennessee

Harold Schillinger of Tennessee

Jimmy Schillinger of Tennessee

Ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren:

Ashley Woods of Florida

Bobby West (2 Children) of Tennessee

Ashley Mann (5 Children) of Tennessee

Alyssa Martel (1 Child) of Tennessee

Joseph West ( 2 Children) of Tennessee

Samantha Clark ( 4 Children) of Tennessee

Hailey Martel of New Hampshire

Isabella “Izzy” (Thomas) George of Kentucky

Dominic Hadley of Tennessee

Many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Elila Jane Hadley.

