Edward Lee Roberts, Harriman

Mr. Edward Lee Roberts, 58, of Harriman passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at his home. He loved working on cars.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother: Syble Roberts.

Wife: Tabatha Roberts.

He is survived by his mother: Bobbie Dayton.

Three sons: Chris Taylor, Justin Roberts, and Antony Vanover.

Two daughters: Rebecca Wilson, and Katherine Townsend.

A special daughter: Kendra Cantrell.

Six grandchildren.

Along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends Monday, September 19, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro Jr. York officiating. Graveside services will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Edward Lee Roberts.

