Edna Irene Helton, Oakdale

Edna Irene Helton, age 89, of Oakdale passed away September 6, 2022, at Life Care of Morgan County.

Edna loved cooking, gardening, crafts, reading, and just staying busy. She was a hard-working Mother and Grandmother who loved spending time with family.

She is preceded in death by her parents William Houston Watson & Blanche Coffman; husband Alvin Helton, Sr.; son Mike Helton; brothers Billy & Alvin Watson; sisters Vannie Underwood and Gladys Dalton.

She is survived by her children Edna (Edward) Johnson, Alvin (Sandy) Helton, Jr; daughter-in-law Connie Helton; 5 grandchildren Edward Johnson Jr. (Tater), Jason Johnson, Justin Helton, Christie Wethington, and Beckey Franklin; sisters Mona Powell, Dot Summers and June Horton; special niece Kim Grayson and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 9, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at Pine Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Edna Irene Helton, of Oakdale, TN, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

