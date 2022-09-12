Early Morning Crash in Morgan County Sends Two to the Hospital Backs Up Traffic

Brad Jones

Shortly after 7:20am this morning, a 2010 Honda Accord, driven by 48-year-old Samantha Farmer of Oliver Springs, was traveling east on Highway 62 in Morgan County, between Coalfield and Oliver Springs, when her car left the roadway and struck a guard rail, then went into the westbound lane of traffic striking a 2010 Honda Fit driven by Aimee Dixon, 57, of Oak Ridge head on.  This caused Dixon to run off the roadway and down and embankment.  Then Kaitlyn McCarter, 30, driving a 2002 Toyota Camry struck Farmer’s vehicle before coming to an uncontrolled stop on the roadway.  Farmer was transported to the University of Tennessee Hospital via ambulance since none of the medical helicopters could fly this morning.  Dixon was also transported to a local hospital with injuries.  There’s no word on the extent of either woman’s injuries.  McCarter escaped with no injuries. According to the preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, no charges are pending currently.

The accident backed up traffic for over a mile during the morning rush hour traffic. Alternate routes were suggested.

Also reported later in the morning was an accident on Coal Hill Road, which was being used for an alternate route to Oliver Springs. We are still awaiting word on that accident and will bring you more when we receive the report.

