Doris Jane (Diden) Miller, 83

Doris Jane (Diden) Miller, age 83, passed away peacefully with family by her side on September 25, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. Her wish to be home was eternally granted by her Lord and Savior. Doris was of the Primitive Baptist Faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William Erbin Diden and Dorothy Hamby Diden; brother John Franklin Diden; sisters-in-law Helen Diden, June Lloyd, Thelma Stringfield, Ruby Brown; brother-in-law Howard Wright; great nephew Grant Dewayne Gosnell and former husband David Miller.

She is survived by her daughter Tammy Miller and friend Alan Dyer; brother Dale Diden and family friend Violet Redmon; sister Lorene Wright; sisters-in-law Margaret Nance and Gail Burchfield; brother-in-law Joe Brown and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews and 1 great-great-nephew; 2 great-great-nieces and faithful pets Brandi and Baylee.

Doris was known for her beautiful embroidery and love for tending to her flowers.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Roane Medical Center and Covenant Hospice for the care shown to her and the family.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 4:00 p.m. with Bro. Dewey Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Doris Miller, of Lancing, TN, please visit our flower store.

