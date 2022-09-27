Debbie Lee Suttles Woody, Harriman

News Department 27 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

Debbie Lee Suttles Woody age 70 of Harriman passed away September 22, 2022. Debbie was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church and retired from Harriman City Hospital.

Preceded in death by parents. Clyde and Virginia Steward Suttles.

Survived by son Dustin Woody and fiancé Jackie Reed of Kingston, TN
Special friend Kay Willis of Harriman, TN

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston, funeral at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel with Reverend James Griffith officiating. Burial to follow in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Woody Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Debra Suttles Woody please visit our Sympathy Store.

About News Department

Check Also

Doris Jane (Diden) Miller, 83

Doris Jane (Diden) Miller, age 83, passed away peacefully with family by her side on …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: