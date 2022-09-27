Debbie Lee Suttles Woody, Harriman

Debbie Lee Suttles Woody age 70 of Harriman passed away September 22, 2022. Debbie was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church and retired from Harriman City Hospital.

Preceded in death by parents. Clyde and Virginia Steward Suttles.

Survived by son Dustin Woody and fiancé Jackie Reed of Kingston, TN

Special friend Kay Willis of Harriman, TN

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston, funeral at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel with Reverend James Griffith officiating. Burial to follow in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Woody Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Debra Suttles Woody please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

