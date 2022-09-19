David Verl Perry Jr, 55

David Verl Perry Jr. (aka Super Dave, Senor Frog & Dr. Death Killer Kevorkian), age 55, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He was born April 18, 1967, in Van Nuys, California, and grew up and raised his family in Simi Valley, California. He loved his children immensely and was so proud of them. He was a sensitive, passionate, loving, spiritual, positive, funny, creative, and kind human being. He was Jennifer’s Hero. David was loved by everyone who knew him. His gentle soul will be greatly missed.

David was an amazingly gifted person. His creativity came out in his incredibly intricate artwork and his musical abilities. He was a self-taught drummer who began his career using couch cushions, wooden spoons, and occasionally his sister. David earned his name “Super Dave” by his exceptional talent on the drums. He played in many bands: The Reason, Psychedelicatessen, Bad Kitchen, Dead Lazlo’s Place, and Foreign Object where he donned his Dr. Death Killer Kevorkian persona. He was fortunate to have the opportunity to open for bands such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jane’s Addiction, and No Doubt.

David loved music, but he had to put food on the table. He worked a variety of jobs from a video store clerk, to selling semiconductors to selling timekeeping software. David was the top Salesman every year that he worked for AboutTime. He worked very hard for his family. He was a people person and had great relationships with his customers.

In 2021, while David was living at the Ventura County Rescue Mission, he gave his life to the Lord and was baptized in the Pacific Ocean. It brings us great comfort to know that David is in heaven celebrating his homecoming with Jesus, his beloved mother, Marilyn Kloss. His beautiful sister, Beverly Lashlee. His grandparents and many other family and friends.

He is survived by his children, David Verl Perry III and Katherine Cecelia Perry both of Simi Valley, CA. His Lover, Jennifer Perry of Port Hueneme, CA. His Father, David Verl Perry (Donna), and brother, Chris Watkins of Lenoir City, TN. Sisters, Tonia Robison (Shane) of Rockwood, TN, and Jacqui Stephens (John) of Loudon, TN. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. His special nieces and nephews Anela Stewart, Heather, William, and Toby Baker. His best friend, Bill Woodcock and the mother of his children, Christine Perry. The Snider family who graciously opened up their hearts and home to David in the 80’s. And lastly, the many friends he accumulated during his 55 trips around the sun.

We will have a Celebration of Life for David next Spring in California the place where David called home his entire life. We would love for David’s friends and family to come together to share stories about what a wonderful person David was. The time and place will be shared once plans are made. Our family truly appreciates all the calls, thoughts, prayers, and kind words we have received during this extremely difficult time.

