David Stanifer, age 75 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at North Knoxville Medical Center. David was a veteran of the United States Army and worked at Y-12 as a chemical operator.

He is survived by his son, James David Stanifer, and special friends, Tony Glandon and Bernard Hughes.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

