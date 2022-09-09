David Leonard Crocker, 72

David Leonard Crocker, age 72, peacefully passed away on August 28, 2022. David was born on June 21, 1950, to the late Bertrand and Geraldine Crocker of Gardiner, Maine. He graduated from Gardiner High School and began a fulfilling career in the United States Navy. David married the love of his life, Trula Mae (Mitts) Crocker, in April of 1972. He spent his life continuously loving his wife and their two daughters. David retired from a career in the United States Navy as a proud veteran and will be remembered for his service and devotion to his country. David prioritized family above all else and spent his days making memories with the ones he loved. He had many hobbies and enjoyed activities such as woodworking, sharing stories, working on his home, and spending time with family and friends.

David is predeceased by his parents Bertrand and Geraldine Crocker, his brother William Crocker, and his loving wife Trula (Mitts) Crocker.

He is survived by his two daughters, Mary Melissa Owens and husband Benjamin of Shiloh, N.C., and Margaret Elizabeth Weyman and husband Hal of Vineland, N.J.; three granddaughters, Frances Owens(Stephen Senn), Alissa Weyman, and Emily Weyman; his sister-in-law, Sheila Crocker, his brother, John Crocker (Robin), and sister Marie (Crocker) Tarrio (David). David Crocker will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The family will be having a memorial service on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 am at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee.

