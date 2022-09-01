David Lee West, Wartburg

David Lee West, age 57, of Wartburg went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 30, 2022, after a long battle with COPD. He was born September 3, 1964, and raised on New River (Devonia). He loved the outdoors and tinkering with his vehicles and clocks.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ray & Bobbie Jo Phillips West; son Jonathan; grandson Jason III.; brothers Jimmy, Larry, Jerry, and Andy; nieces Rhonda and Andrea.

He is survived by his 3 sisters Lisa Hawkins of Wartburg, Susie West of Caryville, Rosa Byrd of Powell; sons Bobie Lee and Joseph, of Clinton daughters Amber and Ashley of Clinton; stepdaughter Samantha; 14 grandchildren which he loved and adored.

The family will be having a private memorial service at a later date with Pastor Chris Hawkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Patterson Cemetery in New River.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of David Lee West.

