David Lee Nelson, Clinton

David Lee Nelson, age 62, a resident of Clinton, TN, passed away on September 19, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN of COVID.

He was born November 20, 1959, to parents Leonard and Margaret Nelson.

He graduated from Oliver Springs High School and did not miss a day in his 12 years of schooling.

He worked at Aisin in Clinton, TN where he made lifelong friends.

David enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, watching his granddaughters soccer matches, golfing with his son and son-in-law, listening to a variety of music, and watching Tennessee athletics.

David is preceded in death by parents: Leonard and Margaret Nelson; son, Raymond Nelson; and sister, Terri Hensley as well as a few of his aunts and uncles.

David is survived by son, Michael Nelson; daughter and son-in-law, Chelsey and Carlos Avila; and granddaughter and grandson who he loved so much, Layla and Legend Avila; brother-in-law, Randy Hensley; step-daughter and son-in-law Astral and Justin Murr; and grandson and granddaughter Emerson Fox and Iris Murr.

He is also survived by aunts and uncles; Thelma Grissom, Dianna Dishman (Bill Sotherland), Sherry and Gary Samples, Kathy and Bobby Wise, Beverly Dishman, Debbie Dishman, Sarah Dishman, and Ethel Justice, Also survived by special friend (considered an aunt), Kathy Jones, and numerous cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 23, 2022, between the hours of 5:00-7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm with Jose’ Martinez officiating. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 10:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Nelson family. A message of condolence can be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Lee Nelson, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

