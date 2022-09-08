Danny Sheldon, Oakdale

Mr. Danny Sheldon, age 68, of Oakdale, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Kenneth and Mary Sheldon.

He is survived by his son: William Sheldon.

And two grandchildren: Joseph Sheldon and Ariel Sheldon.

Family and friends will meet Friday, September 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood for graveside services.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Danny Sheldon.

