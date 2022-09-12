Danny Pride, 44

Danny Pride, age 44, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Danny lived his whole life in this area and graduated from Oliver Springs High School and ITT Tech.

His hobbies included gardening, fishing, camping, and spending time with his kids.

He is preceded in death by his sister Misty Pride; granny Betty Pride; grandpa Jim Gibbs; and uncle Tim Pride.

Danny is survived by his fiancé Holly Saunders of Oliver Springs; children Makayla Pride, Matthew Pride, and Sylas Pride all of Oliver Springs; mother Terri Pride of Oliver Springs; “sisters” Dee Dee Collins Pratt and Christy Collins; niece Addison Pride; nephew Mical Pride; aunts & uncles Johnny and Trish Pride, Mike and Diane Pride, Sue and Carly Byrge, and Sara Brock; father and mother-in-law Lon and Sherry Saunders; and a host of special cousins, and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on September 16, 2022, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm with a memorial service to begin at 7:00 pm.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pride family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Danny Pride, please visit our floral store.

