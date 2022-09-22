Couple arrested on car theft charges after Four-County manhunt

A manhunt that spanned four counties Tuesday ended with the arrest of a couple on numerous charges connected to an alleged car theft ring, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Keith Walker and Jacklyn Walker were taken into custody in the Clay Hollow Road area following the massive search that included the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit, the US Marshal’s Service, the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, and the Sweetwater Police Department. In addition, sheriff’s deputies from Monroe, McMinn, Meigs and Loudon also assisted.

Christopher Walker was charged with violation of probation and motor vehicle theft over $10,000.
Jacklyn Walker was charged with theft of property over $10,000.

The charges stem from an alleged car theft ring that targeted vehicles in Tennessee and Kentucky, according to an RCSO press release. The RCSO indicated that the ongoing investigation will likely result in
“multiple” jurisdictions filing several felony charges against both Walkers, who remain in custody at the Roane County Jail.

Christopher Keith Walker

RaceW
SexM
Eye ColorBLU
Hair ColorBRO
Weight175
Height6 01
Admit Date09-20-2022
Admit Time7:56 PM
Confining AgencyRoane
Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Violation Of Probation/Parole09-21-2022   No BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Theft Of Motor Vehicle ($10,000 – $59,999)09-21-2022General Session Humphrey10-18-2022$30,000.00Appearance with ConditionsRoaneROANE – TN0730000

Jacklyn Marie Walker

RaceW
SexF
Eye ColorBRO
Hair ColorBLK
Weight135
Height5 03
Admit Date09-20-2022
Admit Time8:20 PM
Confining AgencyRoane
Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Theft Of Property ($10,000-$59,999)09-20-2022General Session Humphrey10-18-2022$15,000.00Appearance with ConditionsRoaneROANE – TN0730000

