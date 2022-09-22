Couple arrested on car theft charges after Four-County manhunt

A manhunt that spanned four counties Tuesday ended with the arrest of a couple on numerous charges connected to an alleged car theft ring, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Keith Walker and Jacklyn Walker were taken into custody in the Clay Hollow Road area following the massive search that included the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit, the US Marshal’s Service, the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force, and the Sweetwater Police Department. In addition, sheriff’s deputies from Monroe, McMinn, Meigs and Loudon also assisted.

Christopher Walker was charged with violation of probation and motor vehicle theft over $10,000.

Jacklyn Walker was charged with theft of property over $10,000.

The charges stem from an alleged car theft ring that targeted vehicles in Tennessee and Kentucky, according to an RCSO press release. The RCSO indicated that the ongoing investigation will likely result in

“multiple” jurisdictions filing several felony charges against both Walkers, who remain in custody at the Roane County Jail.

Christopher Keith Walker

Race W Sex M Eye Color BLU Hair Color BRO Weight 175 Height 6 01 Admit Date 09-20-2022 Admit Time 7:56 PM Confining Agency Roane

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency Violation Of Probation/Parole 09-21-2022 No Bond Roane ROANE – TN0730000 Theft Of Motor Vehicle ($10,000 – $59,999) 09-21-2022 General Session Humphrey 10-18-2022 $30,000.00 Appearance with Conditions Roane ROANE – TN0730000

Jacklyn Marie Walker

Race W Sex F Eye Color BRO Hair Color BLK Weight 135 Height 5 03 Admit Date 09-20-2022 Admit Time 8:20 PM Confining Agency Roane

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency Theft Of Property ($10,000-$59,999) 09-20-2022 General Session Humphrey 10-18-2022 $15,000.00 Appearance with Conditions Roane ROANE – TN0730000

