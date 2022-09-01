County Veterans Invited to Community Breakfast Sat. September 10th

Brad Jones 57 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 4 Views

At August’s Veterans Appreciation Breakfast, Retired Air Force Colonel Martin Strones was awarded a “Quilt of Valor” by Gwen Cole, President of Clinch River Quilts of Valor. 

CLINTON—Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Alexander Guest House.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton.  The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.  The great team at Alexander Guest House will be preparing the food.

Alexander Guest House Senior Living, formerly known as The Guest House, occupies the historic building in Oak Ridge, Tennessee that was built as a hotel during the Manhattan Project to secretly house official visitors during the construction of the atomic bomb that ended World War II.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together.  Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them.  The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up.  Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.  Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes.

October 8th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Friends of US Military Families, Inc.; November 12th’s breakfast is sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet; December 10th Breakfast is sponsored by Nuclear Care Partners.  January 14, 2023 is currently open; February 11, 2023 is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club; March 11, 2023 is sponsored by Veterans of Foreign War Post 12051.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County.  If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.   

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Announces September is National Preparedness Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is recognizing September 2022 as National …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: