County Veterans Invited to Community Breakfast Sat. September 10th

At August’s Veterans Appreciation Breakfast, Retired Air Force Colonel Martin Strones was awarded a “Quilt of Valor” by Gwen Cole, President of Clinch River Quilts of Valor.

CLINTON—Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Alexander Guest House.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans. The great team at Alexander Guest House will be preparing the food.

Alexander Guest House Senior Living, formerly known as The Guest House, occupies the historic building in Oak Ridge, Tennessee that was built as a hotel during the Manhattan Project to secretly house official visitors during the construction of the atomic bomb that ended World War II.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month. Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes.

October 8th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Friends of US Military Families, Inc.; November 12th’s breakfast is sponsored by Rusty Wallace Chevrolet; December 10th Breakfast is sponsored by Nuclear Care Partners. January 14, 2023 is currently open; February 11, 2023 is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club; March 11, 2023 is sponsored by Veterans of Foreign War Post 12051.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

