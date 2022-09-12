Country star John Michael Montgomery injured in Campbell bus crash

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 7 Views

Country music superstar John Michael Montgomery was injured when his bus overturned in Campbell County on Friday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the bus had been carrying Montgomery and his team to a concert in North Carolina when the accident happened on I-75 South near the Tennessee/Kentucky state line.

The bus left the roadway, hit an embankment and overturned.

The right lane of traffic at the accident scene was closed for several hours as crews worked to right the vehicle.

Montgomery said in a statement that he suffered broken ribs and some cuts, but that he is “doing well.” The star’s statement also says that other passengers on the bus are also recovering from injuries.

Montgomery says that he will take the next “couple of weeks” to heal and hopes to get back out on tour soon.

(Statement from John Michael Montgomery) Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina. Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries.

Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well. I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon. I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

MEDIC Regional Blood Center to offer Eddie Check PSA Testing and Compete Against LifeSouth Blood Center

Eddie Check PSA Testing – Sept. 15th – 16th MEDIC/UT versus LifeSouth/UF Blood Drive Competition …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: