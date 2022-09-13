Corporal James Clyde Cox, Knoxville

Corporal James Clyde Cox. United States Army, Korean War Veteran. Age 90, born in Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Corporal Cox, was a very patriotic man, who enjoyed watching the University of Tennessee Football play, fishing, playing the lottery, walking, exercising, and ABSOLUTELY loved spending time with his grandchildren. He took pride in putting things together for his family such as toys, toy boxes, bikes, beds, scooters, bookcases, law bookcases, and installing blinds. He spent many times picking up his grandchildren and making trips to games, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s. His beloved dog, Bobby, and his cat Tabby have already made it to heaven and will be greeting him on his arrival.

James retired from J & L Steel of East Chicago, Indiana after 40 years.

James is preceded in death by his mother and father, Matthew and Monna Cox of Lake City, Tn. His daughter Lisa Cox of Powell, TN., his brothers William Cox of Orlando, Florida, Robert Cox of Powell, TN., sisters, Zelma Huckaby of Whiting, Indiana, and Pauline Idles of Briceville, Tennessee.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Cox of Knoxville, TN., and his daughter – Rhonda Lee, Knox County Commissioner and Attorney of Law, Powell, Tennessee.

His grandchildren: Heather (Mark Wilson) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Dustin (Debbie) White of Briceville, Tennessee, Amber (Jeremy) Evans of Knoxville, Tennessee, Brandon (Margaret) Lee of Powell, Tennessee, Ashley (Chad) Burris of Powell, Tennessee, Benjamin (Angela) Lee of Friendsville, Tennessee.

Great-Grandchildren: Alexis Evans, Emily Wilson, Braxton Evans, Brady Wilson, Blake Wilson, Theodore Lee, Sophia Lee, Macie Burris, Evander Lee, Watson Lee, and Manning Burris.

Brother-in-Law: Jimmie (Janice) Vowell of Crossville, Tennessee, Sister-in-Law: Sarah Carroll of Lake City, Tennessee. Special Niece: Betsy Idles Pitcock of Tampa, Florida.

Pallbearers: Grandsons – Dustin White, Brandon Lee, Benjamin Lee; Grandsons in love: Mark Wilson, Jeremy Evans, Chad Burris. Great Grandsons: Braxton Evans, Brady Wilson, Blake Wilson, Theodore Lee, Evander Lee.

Family and Friends will be received at First Apostolic Church, 5020 Pleasant Ridge Road, Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 5:30 pm-7:30 pm. Funeral to follow at 7:30 pm. Bishop Billy McCool and Pastor Mark McCool will be officiating.

Family will gather at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee on Wednesday no later than 12:15 pm to prepare to go to the Old Foust Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for a 1:00 pm graveside service with Bishop Kenneth Carpenter officiating and with full military honors at the graveside.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee is in charge of all arrangements.

