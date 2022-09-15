Cora M. Reichard, Rockwood

Cora M. Reichard, age 86 of Rockwood, passed away on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022. She was born on January 29th, 1936 in Williams Township, Pennsylvania. She was a loving grandmother, great-grandmother, mother, sister, and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents: Jacob Reichard & Elsie Reichard; sister: Betty Hahn. She is survived by:

Son: Albert “Al” Reichard (Kathy) of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Bonnie Anderson (Richard) of Carlisle, PA

Grandchildren: April Thrall (Russell) of Stroudsburg, PA

Rachel Raub (Harry) of Gardnerville, NV

Ricky Hundley (Megan) of Rockwood, TN

Alicia Reichard (Zach) of Rockwood, TN

Eric Reichard (Kattie) of Rockwood, TN

Patrick Reichard (Chloe) of Rockwood, TN

Great Grandchildren: Samuel Thrall, Kenzli Hundley, Bayli Hundley, Benjamin Reichard

Brother: Silas Rodenback of Hellertown, PA

And several other relatives and friends

Cremation arrangements have been made and an interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Cora M. Reichard.

