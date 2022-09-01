Charlotte Doka Melroy, 90

Charlotte Doka Melroy, age 90, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 31, 2022, surrounded by family. Charlotte was a member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School. She worked as an editor at ORNL and taught middle school English during her career. Charlotte had a giving heart, supporting many clubs, such as Girls, INC., and volunteered to teach conversational English to multiple nationalities. Charlotte was a member of numerous book & bridge clubs and was an excellent cook. She hosted many charming parties and was a delightful person all around.



Charlotte was preceded in death by late husband of 33 years, Tonie Lazarus Doka; parents, Troy & Alma Howell; and sister, Faye Hashe. Survivors include husband, Paul Emmett Melroy; sons, Howell Doka & wife, Polly, and Steven Doka & wife, Michelle; stepsons, Roger Melroy & wife, Sandy, and Owen Melroy & wife, Denise; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Kaye Forester; and many other relatives & loved ones.



The family wishes to extend special thanks to her husband, Paul, for his constant care & love for Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge at fumcor.org/give.



The family will host a memorial service & inurnment at First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge. They will receive friends 2:30-3 pm Saturday, September 3, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 3 pm with Rev. Jenny Caughman officiating. A committal service will immediately follow in the memorial garden at FUMC. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

