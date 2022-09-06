Charles “Ross” Endsley III, Oak Ridge

Charles “Ross” Endsley III, age 82, of Oak Ridge, faithful servant of Jesus, departed this life on September 2, 2022. He was born to Charles Ross Endsley, Jr and Ella Bowling Endsley on January 15, 1940.

Ross graduated with a B.S. from Vanderbilt University. After serving as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army, he obtained a Masters in Physics from the University of Tennessee. He briefly taught alongside his father at his high school alma mater, Tennessee Military Institute in Sweetwater before starting his career as an electrical engineer. After settling in Oak Ridge, he worked at Y-12 for twenty-six years.

Ross served as a deacon at Central Baptist Church before becoming a founding member of Faith Promise Church. He enjoyed listening to jazz and reading about history. He was soft-spoken and had an aptitude for organization and accuracy.

Survivors include wife of sixty-two years, Mary Jean Endsley; sons, John Endsley & wife, Cathy, Dan Endsley & wife, Tasha, Tim Endsley, and Joe Endsley &wife, Kat; grandchildren, Granger, Meg, and Gavin; and siblings, Elin Johnson, Mimi Burleson, and Wade Wright.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm. Family and friends will meet at 9 am Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for interment and military honors. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles “Ross” Endsley, III, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

