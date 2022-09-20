Carolyn R. Edwards, Harriman

Carolyn R. Edwards, age 79 of Harriman passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

She was a member of Dyllis Baptist Church. She had a very spunky personality and took great pride in caring for her home and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was retired from the Y-12 Plant in Oak Ridge.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her son, Bryan Edwards;

Sisters, Wanda Tapp and husband Howard and Barbara Stubbs; Brother, Joe Richmond; Nephew, Hugh Stubbs, and wife Sherrie; ex-husband, George W. Edwards.

She is survived by her daughter, Melinda Hatmaker, and Fiance, Les Beverly;

Sister-in-law, Inez Richmond;

Her loving little dog, Rafe;

Grandchildren, Blake (Rachel) Edwards and Bethany (Cody) Raby;

Great-grandchildren, Hudson Edwards, Elin, and Elliot Raby;

Nieces and nephews, Monica and Eugene Stephens, Eddie and Gilda Tapp, David and Kim Richmond, Rhonda Lillard, and Amy Ledford;

Brian’s Fiance, Tammy McCarter;

Special friends, Cheyenne Presswood, Barbara Berry, Cindy Wight, Joyce, and Wayne Aull, and Melissa Mulkey;

Special thanks to the nursing staff of Quality Home Health.

The family will receive friends in Celebration of Carolyn’s life on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 5-7:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, TN.

To leave a note for Carolyn’s family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carolyn R. Edwards, please visit our floral store.

