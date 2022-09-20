Carolyn R. Edwards, Harriman

News Department 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Carolyn R. Edwards, age 79 of Harriman passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

She was a member of  Dyllis Baptist Church. She had a very spunky personality and took great pride in caring for her home and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was retired from the Y-12 Plant in Oak Ridge.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her son, Bryan Edwards;

Sisters, Wanda Tapp and husband Howard and Barbara Stubbs; Brother, Joe Richmond; Nephew, Hugh Stubbs, and wife Sherrie; ex-husband, George W. Edwards.

She is survived by her daughter, Melinda Hatmaker, and Fiance, Les Beverly;

Sister-in-law, Inez Richmond;

Her loving little dog, Rafe;

Grandchildren, Blake (Rachel) Edwards and Bethany (Cody) Raby;

Great-grandchildren, Hudson Edwards, Elin, and Elliot Raby;

Nieces and nephews, Monica and Eugene Stephens, Eddie and Gilda Tapp, David and Kim Richmond, Rhonda Lillard, and Amy Ledford;

Brian’s Fiance, Tammy McCarter;

Special friends, Cheyenne Presswood, Barbara Berry, Cindy Wight, Joyce, and Wayne Aull, and Melissa Mulkey;

Special thanks to the nursing staff of Quality Home Health.

The family will receive friends in Celebration of Carolyn’s life on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 5-7:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, TN.

To leave a note for Carolyn’s  family or to share a memory, please go to our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carolyn R. Edwards, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Glenna Wilson Pack, Clinton

Glenna Wilson Pack, age 83 of Clinton passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, peacefully at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: