Carolyn H. Tackett, Rocky Top

Carolyn H. Tackett age 83, of Rocky Top, passed away on September 23, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Anderson County, Tennessee on January 21, 1939, to the late Leon Hatmaker and Dora Cox Hatmaker. Carolyn was an amazing photographer for weddings and social events. She loved taking care of her grandchildren & spending time with them. She is of the Baptist faith and a member of Longfield Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by: Parents, Husband Chester Tackett, and Son Mark Tackett. She is survived by:

Son David Tackett Rocky Top

Daughter Annette Tackett Woods Rocky Top

Grandchildren Tyler Woods

Josh Woods

Samantha & Jason Brown

Great Grandchildren Yazmin Woods

Jaden Brown

Graveside service: Family and friends will meet at 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Cumberland View Cemetery in Jacksboro, Tennessee.

