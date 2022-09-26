Carolyn H. Tackett, Rocky Top

Carolyn H. Tackett age 83, of Rocky Top, passed away on September 23, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Anderson County, Tennessee on January 21, 1939, to the late Leon Hatmaker and Dora Cox Hatmaker. Carolyn was an amazing photographer for weddings and social events. She loved taking care of her grandchildren & spending time with them. She is of the Baptist faith and a member of Longfield Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by: Parents, Husband Chester Tackett, and Son Mark Tackett. She is survived by:

Son                                              David Tackett                            Rocky Top

Daughter                                      Annette Tackett Woods             Rocky Top

Grandchildren                              Tyler Woods

                                                    Josh Woods

                                                    Samantha & Jason Brown

Great Grandchildren                    Yazmin Woods 

                                                    Jaden Brown

Graveside service: Family and friends will meet at 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Cumberland View Cemetery in Jacksboro, Tennessee.

