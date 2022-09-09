Bobbie Lee Jennings, Rocky Top

Bobbie Lee Jennings age 85 of Rocky Top passed away on September 7, 2022, at her residence. Bobbie was born in Anderson County on February 10, 1937, to the late Robert Johnson and Ethel Elkins. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church. Bobbie loved to cheer people up. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Sisters: Ruby Slover, Bonnie Taylor, Ann Johnson, Irene Hendren. She is Survived by:

Husband of 69 years Horace Jennings Rocky Top

Daughter Rhonda Fox & Bobby Rocky Top

Caregiver of 10 years Kathy Roaden Rocky Top

Sister-in-Law Willie Martin & Cecil Clinton

A host of other relatives and friends

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Clear Branch Baptist Church

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Clear Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Lynn Mowery, Rev. Randy Norton, and Rev. Stan Slover officiating.

Interment: Monday, September 12, 2022, at 2:00 PM Family and friends will meet at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, TN.

