Billy Joe Calloway, 91, Kingston

Billy Joe Calloway, 91 of Kingston, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Friday, September 9th, 2022, at Roane Medical Center.

Joe was born in Kingsport, TN on November 6, 1930. Throughout his career, he was a hard-working pipefitter and a member of UA Local 102 for 70 years. He loved the Lord and studied His word, serving as a mentor and friend to many. The eternal impact he made is immeasurable.

He is now reunited with his beloved bride, Anna Marie (Moyers) Calloway. He was also preceded in death by his parents, BB “Buck” and Mary Juanita Calloway, brother Samuel Willard Calloway, grandson Benjamin Marc Calloway, and great-grandchildren Henry Michael and Kayla Marie Coffee.

Those left to remember him include: children, Samuel Joe (Jeanette) Calloway, Marc Moyers (Angela) Calloway, and Lisa Robin (Casey) Jones; grandchildren, Kari (Joseph) Jett, Sammy (Megan) Calloway, Shannon Calloway, Meghan Calloway, Ciera (Adam) Roberts, Lori (Ben) Coffee, Josh (Brandi) Calloway, and Chelsea Jones; great-grandchildren, Bobby and Gabe Calloway, Sydney and Carter Jett, Giulianna and Isabella Miyagui, Benjamin and Lilly Coffee, and Adaleigh, Elijah, and Everleigh Roberts; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private graveside service on Friday, September 16, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association or charity of your choice. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Calloway Family.

