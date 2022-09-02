Betty Iris Renfro Fritts, 87

Betty Iris Renfro Fritts is in the presence of her Savior and celebrating a joyous reunion with loved ones. Betty, age 87 passed away peacefully to her forever home in heaven on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Betty was born July 29, 1935, to Sam and Minnie Renfro, she was a faithful member of Lee Village Baptist Church in Harriman. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother (gammaw) to her family that she loved. She loved the Lord and loved to read her Bible daily.



She is preceded in death by her husband: Lloyd Austin (Snooks) Fritts, her father, and mother: Sam and Minnie Walker Renfro, her brother: Sammy Renfro, grandson: Shane Edward Melton, infant daughter: Donna Kay Fritts, and son in law Johnny Melton.



Left behind to cherish the wonderful memories of her are daughters: Rhonda Melton (Dennis Howell) and Robin Bryant, son: Lloyd J Fritts. Grandchildren: Brooke and Jack Kelley, Morgan and Chris James, Lyndsey and Derek Raby. Great-grandchildren: Mason and Lainey Kelly, Isabella McPeters, Landon James, Kylie James, Max (Art) Raby, a host of other family and friends, and many who knew her as Gammaw.



Graveside service 11:30 am Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Harriman Cemetery with Pastor Matt Cannon officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Lee Village Baptist Church Family Life Center 119 Lee Village Road Harriman, TN. 37748. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Fritts Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Betty Iris Renfro Fritts please visit our Sympathy Store.

