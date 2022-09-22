Benny Joe Duncan, Petros

Benny Joe Duncan, age 86 passed away at his home in Petros and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Benny was a member of Petros Baptist Church and retired as a truck driver. He was also a Veteran and a member of the Masonic Black Diamond Lodge for over 50 years. Benny loved his church family and enjoyed contributing to his church. He was a devoted church member and devoted to his family.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Lugretta Duncan and his son Herbert Duncan; sisters Maxine Cox, and Jean Stevens; brothers Tom & James Duncan.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Loretta Duncan; daughter Teena Jones and husband Don of Warner Robbins, Georgia; son Michael Duncan and wife Sandra of Petros; 8 grandchildren Amanda Duncan, Brittney Whalen, David Joe Whalen, Benjamin Duncan, Michael Jones, Don D. Jones, Andrea Melhorn, and Annessa McBride; great-grandchildren Mckynna, Cynthia & Eli Susak; Brent & Brynna Carroll, Carson & Grayson Byrd, Baylaa, Bayden & Brinley Duncan, Bentley Galyon, Skylar & Sophie McBride, Kylie, Zaela & Timothy Melhorn, and Nyla Whalen; 1 great great grandchild Addilynn Frost of Harriman; sister-in-law Peggy Lowe of Rockwood; 7 step-brothers and 1 step-sister and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Benny was the oldest race car driver at Wartburg Speedway and was inducted into the Racing Hall of Fame at Wartburg Speedway in 2019 at the age of 83. He loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports. He was always willing to help anyone in need whether they were complete strangers or close friends. Benny was much loved by his entire family.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Petros First Baptist in Petros from 11:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Jim West officiating. Interment to follow in the Old Petros Cemetery in Petros.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Benny Joe Duncan.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Benny Duncan, of Petros, please visit our flower store.

