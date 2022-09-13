ASAP of Anderson and TSPN Host Suicide Prevention Training

Anderson County, TN, September 2022 – ASAP of Anderson is partnering with the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, or TSPN, to host an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST). This event will be held on September 26th and 27th from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge, and the cost is only $5 per person if participants attend both days.

The Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training is for adults who are interested in learning how to give suicide first aid. Major studies have shown that the ASIST model teaches how to effectively intervene in order to greatly reduce suicidality while also helping connect others to local suicide prevention networks. Continuing education units from LivingWorks will be available for a fee.

Anyone can attend the training, but it is especially beneficial for those who work with a wide array of people, such police officers, EMTs, teachers, school administrators, social workers, counselors, clergy, business managers, and anyone else in the community who is interested in gaining skills to prevent suicide.

For those who need more immediate help, Congress recently passed a law making 988 the new number for 24/7 crisis care. 988 replaces The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s previous number – 1-800-273-8255 – which will still accept calls, but they will be routed to 988. The Tennessee Redline can also be contacted for those who want to find treatment or recovery options for addiction. Anyone can call or text 1-800-889-9789 for confidential substance misuse treatment referrals.

To sign up for the ASIST training and learn more about upcoming events, visit our website at ASAPofAnderson.org and follow @ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

