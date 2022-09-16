Anna Lee Daniels Huddleston, Harriman

Anna Lee Daniels Huddleston, age 88, of Harriman, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at her home Monday, September 12, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born January 6, 1934, in Harriman and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Anna Lee attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness in Harriman. She enjoyed working in her yard and flowers. She loved doing crafts and collecting frogs of all kinds. Preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve & Debra Huddleston; granddaughter, Amber Huddleston; father, William “Bill” Daniels mother, Mabel Daniels Howard; brother, Claude Daniels.
SURVIVORS
Loving Husband of 64 years Charles Anthony Huddleston of Harriman
Grandchildren Jason Huddleston
Stephanie Castillo
Brother Glen Daniels of Harriman
Sister Sarah Jane Smith of Oak Dale
Brother-in-law Richard Huddleston
Nephews Ernest Huddleston
Paul, Chris, James, Jody
Nieces Kathy Roes
Tracy Worley & husband, Dennis
Lisa Jackson & husband, Hershel
Claudette
No arrangements have been made at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.
