Anna Lee Daniels Huddleston, Harriman

Anna Lee Daniels Huddleston, age 88, of Harriman, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at her home Monday, September 12, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born January 6, 1934, in Harriman and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County.  Anna Lee attended Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness in Harriman.  She enjoyed working in her yard and flowers.  She loved doing crafts and collecting frogs of all kinds. Preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve & Debra Huddleston; granddaughter, Amber Huddleston; father, William “Bill” Daniels mother, Mabel Daniels Howard; brother, Claude Daniels.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 64 years      Charles Anthony Huddleston of Harriman

Grandchildren                    Jason Huddleston

                                            Stephanie Castillo

Brother                               Glen Daniels of Harriman

Sister                                  Sarah Jane Smith of Oak Dale

Brother-in-law                    Richard Huddleston

Nephews                             Ernest Huddleston

                                             Paul, Chris, James, Jody

Nieces                                 Kathy Roes

                                             Tracy Worley & husband, Dennis

                                             Lisa Jackson & husband, Hershel 

                                             Claudette

No arrangements have been made at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

