Amy Elizabeth Cox, 47

Amy Elizabeth Cox, age 47 left this earthly plane on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

She is survived by her daughter Adrianna Elizabeth Hicks who was her world. Amy is also survived by her parents, Mike and Crickett Cox;

Brother, Paul and his family and multiple aunts and uncles, cousins, family, and friends. Until we see her again, know that she was truly loved.

Please keep the family in your prayers.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Jackson Funeral Home, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, Tn 37840 to help with costs.

To leave a note for Amy’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Amy Elizabeth Cox, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

