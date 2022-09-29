Alonzy Aslinger, Clinton

Alonzy Aslinger, age 79 of Clinton, TN passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Sacred Ground Hospice House in Knoxville, TN. He was born in Briceville, TN on March 17, 1943, to the late Issac and Myrtle Pierce Aslinger. Alonzy loved building Mustangs, car racing, motorcycle racing, and hunting. He was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, Alonzy is preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Gibson, Clara Phillips, and Violet Ridenour, brothers, Charles and Clay Aslinger, and grandchild, Stephanie Aslinger.

Survivors include:

Wife Cheryl Aslinger

Daughter Misty Aslinger

Brother Abra Aslinger

Grandson Ace Anderson

Grand Daughter Heather Aslinger

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, September 30, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Family and Friends will meet at 11:30 AM on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Pine Hill Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN for Alonzy’s interment.

