Alice Blaum, Rockwood

Alice Blaum age 75, formerly of Rockwood passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. Alice was a long-time member of Rockwood First Baptist Church and worked at Live and Let Live Drug store for 25 years. Some of her greatest joys were traveling with her husband Robert and supporting Austin in all his sports.

Preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Robert Blaum.

Survived by daughters: Cindy Helton and Joe of Monterey, TN, and Heather Shannon and Dan of Kingston, TN, grandchildren Austin, Catlin (Shalee), great-grandchildren Cheyenne and Stetson, sisters; Beverly, Glenna, Jean, and Rene.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Blaum Family.

