Weekly Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally Canceled

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Aug. 11, 2022) – The City of Oak Ridge learned this afternoon the company organizing the weekly Oak Ridge Food Truck Rally has decided to cancel all future events. Though the first two weeks went well with a lot of interest and turnout, the vendor felt the City’s fire safety requirements were excessive.

The International Fire Code, as adopted by the City of Oak Ridge, is designed to prevent tragedies such as have occurred with these vehicles across the country.  Violations of these standards cannot be ignored as it puts the public’s safety at risk.

The City and Oak Ridge Fire Department worked with the food truck owners to provide inspections and allow them to participate in the event. Although three failures occurred the first week, during the second week of the event all 7 of the 7 food trucks passed inspections, proving the fire suppression requirements can be met.

For a food truck event to be successful, food truck fire safety measures must be met or everyone’s safety is at risk.

The City recognizes and understands the desire the community has for events like these and we look forward to being able to host more food truck events sometime in the future.

