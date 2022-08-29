Vickey Ray Jeffers, Fort Worth, TX (formerly of Oakdale)

Vickey Ray Jeffers, formally of Oakdale residing in Fort Worth, TX passed away on August 23, 2022, at his home in Fort Worth surrounded by family. Vic as known by many was a retired MSgt of 20 years in the United States Air Force, 17-year postal carrier with the United States Postal Service, and formally the Mayor of the City of Oakdale.

Vic enjoyed fishing, going to casinos, and spending time with his family. Vic touched many lives with his spirit, and he will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years: Audrey.

Infant son: Kevin Lee Jeffers.

Parents: Lee H. & Maggie Jeffers.

Father-in-law & mother-in-law: Hugh & Eula Miller.

Five sisters and four brothers.

He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law: James Lester& Tammy Jeffers

His grandson: Kevin Jeffers all of Fort Worth, TX.

Sisters-in-law: Barbara Kamer of Oakdale and Joyce Suggs of Georgia.

Brother & sisters-in-law: Donald & Pam Miller of Oakdale, Mike & Lorretta Miller of Friendsville, James Miller of Oakdale, and Robert Paxton of Lancing.

Along with many nieces and nephews and many friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM. Graveside services will be Wednesday morning at 11:00 am in Crab Orchard Cemetery with Full Military Honors.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Vickey “Vic” Ray Jeffers

