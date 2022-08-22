Vera Lillian Duncan Jones, Oliver Springs

Vera Lillian Duncan Jones age 90 youngest daughter of Rev. Mitchell Duncan and Mary Carroll Duncan a lifelong resident of Oliver Springs passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, surrounded by her dear family.



She was a member of Friendly Welcome Baptist Church. She retired from French’s Market. She was a master gardener, and enjoyed bird watching and spending time with her family. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she kept her family busy putting up lights and decorations.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Mitchell Duncan and Mary Elizabeth Carroll Duncan, and Siblings: Hurstle, Lonas, Owen, Ernest, Gertie, and Kenneth Duncan, Esther Pyatte, Ruby Ollice Wilson, and Grace Plemons; Children: Shirley Fritts Tucker, James Fritts, Jr., David Fritts, Tony Joe Fritts, Baby Fritts, and Gary Fritts.

She is survived by daughters, Cecilia Kendall (Joseph) of Dickson, TN, and Juanita Jones (Bobby) of Oliver Springs, TN.

15 Grandchildren, 25 Great Grandchildren, and 5 Great Great Grandchildren. She shared a special bond with grandchildren, Kandace Tucker, Britany Hensley, Tyler Hensley, and Shiann England, who had nicknamed her “G”. She had a sincere love for Paulette Buck, whom she considered her daughter-in-law, Loretta Jones whom she considered a sister, and special friends: Donnie & Debbie Rosenbalm, Brent, and Stacia Leffew and Charles Justice and Ethel Ward.



Pallbearers: Joseph Kendall, Will Curnutt, Liam Curnutt, Britany Hensley, Kandace Tucker, Maddie Phillips, and Joey Woods.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, from 12-2:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm with Bro. Harold Duncan (Nephew) officiating. Interment will follow at Frost Bottom Cemetery.

