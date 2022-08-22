Velva June Newport, Sunbright

Velva June Newport, age 88 of Sunbright, went to her Heavenly home on Friday, August 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Velva June lived for her family and her church. She was a member of Sunbright Church of God of Prophecy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ransey and Annie Taylor; 6 sisters and 5 brothers; husband, Lemuel Newport; son, Brad Newport; granddaughter, Jennifer Williams, and grandson, Gabriel Jordan.

She is survived by her children: Carol Miller of Maryville; son, Bruce (Martha) Newport of Florida; Gail Williams of Lancing; and Joye (Todd) Bussen of Clinton; daughter-in-law, Patty Newport of Sunbright; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright. The graveside service will follow at 11:00 in the Sunbright City Cemetery with Bro. Terry Potter officiating.

