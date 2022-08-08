UCOR named a ‘Top Workplace’ in East Tennessee

Oak Ridge, TN, August 8, 2022 – United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) has been named one of the Knoxville News Sentinel’s “Top Workplaces” in East Tennessee for 2022. The Top Workplace award is the result of a confidential, third-party survey of UCOR’s 2,000-member workforce by the Knoxville News Sentinel and Energage.

“This is such a credit to our team who works so hard to deliver the cleanup mission of the Department of Energy,” said UCOR President and CEO Ken Rueter. “One of the strongest things that came out of the survey was how much our workforce appreciates our dedication to keeping them safe, with UCOR also capturing Top Workplaces’ ‘Training Culture Award.’ Safety is essential to the type of work we do — cleaning up deteriorating, contaminated facilities on the Oak Ridge Reservation.”

This was UCOR’s first time participating in the Top Workplaces process, along with nearly 100 regional companies in 2022. UCOR ranked second out of all large businesses (+500 employees) who qualified – second only to Pilot Corporation, the seventh largest privately-held company in the U.S. More than half of the workforce responded and shared valuable feedback on the strengths of the company, including a strong belief that the work they do supporting the Department of Energy Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management is meaningful. Workers also highlighted that the company does its environmental cleanup work efficiently and well.

“We know that to compete for talent in a tight regional and national job market, we need to be as dedicated to employees as they are to us. We have some great tools in place to listen to our workforce so that we can keep moving our mission forward in the safest possible way,” Rueter added. “This announcement is a true testament to our culture, shared governance model, and partnership with DOE that has enabled us to drive best in class outcomes for the Oak Ridge Reservation through a skilled and top talent workforce. UCOR looks forward to using the Top Workplace branding to recruit talent and continue the cleanup momentum over the next 10-15 years.” UCOR is the DOE Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management’s lead environmental cleanup contractor. The company is removing unused, contaminated facilities at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Y-12 National Security Complex, while continuing remedial actions at the East Tennessee Technology Park. UCOR is a partnership between Amentum, Jacobs, and Honeywell. The company’s workforce is dedicated to safely reducing environmental risk on the Oak Ridge Reservation while helping DOE’s Office of Science and the National Nuclear Security Administration continue their missions. Learn more about the company at UCOR.com.

