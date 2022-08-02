Timothy Allen Steele, Rockwood

Timothy Allen Steele, age 63, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his home. He was born June 17, 1959, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a member of the New Life Church of God in Harriman, Tennessee. Tim was a Minister, and his greatest desire was to lead others to God, a goal which he was able to see accomplished in the lives of many. By trade, Tim was a Tree Trimmer, one could even say that he was one by nature, because he could climb like a monkey. His greatest treasures in life were his Wife and Sons, but he also loved his dogs “Clyde” and “Poppy”, and enjoyed gardening and watching Westerns. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Steele; grandparents, Fletcher & Amanda Pelfrey; and daughter-in-law, Jillian Steele.

Survivors include:

Wife of 44 years: Sandra N. Steele of Rockwood, TN

Sons: Allen Steele (Whitney) of Farragut, TN

Chad Steele of California, MD

Grandchildren: Kaleb Steele, currently serving with the U.S. Air Force

Braden Steele

Parker Steele

Brother & Sisters: Linda Gordy of Rockwood, TN

Don Steele (Debbie) of Rockwood, TN

Dorothy Blair of Montana

And several other relatives and many friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Jeff Blackburn officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date.

