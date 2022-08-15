Thomas Ronald Aaron, Kingston

Thomas Ronald Aaron, age 80, a resident of Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was born in Calvert City, Kentucky on November 11, 1941. Mr. Aaron was a sales manager for Toyota and retired after 15 years of service. He attended the Rockwood United Methodist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Rye and Mildred Opal Shelton Aaron.

He is survived by:

Brother:                       Jerry Aaron and his wife, Beth of Placida, Florida

Niece:                          Teresa Feldstrom and husband, Greg

Nephew:                      Tom Aaron and wife, Tracey

Aunts:                         Nadine Tatum of Linden, Tennessee

Nora Honeycutt-Owings of Rockwood, Tennessee

Also survived by several cousins and other extended family members.

Services for Mr. Thomas Ronald Aaron will be conducted by Young Funeral Home, 25 Buffalo River Heights Road in Linden, Tennessee. Burial will be in Rainey Family Cemetery in Linden, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Thomas Ronald Aaron.

