Terry Clowers, Oak Ridge

Terry Clowers of Oak Ridge, TN passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 31st, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. He left behind a devoted wife and children who are left without their fierce guardian and protector. He was a loving, faithful, hardworking man who put his family first in all aspects of his life. He was a passionately loyal Vol fan who never missed a game. He loved to grill out with the family in the summer and fishing was his most treasured hobby.



Although no services are planned according to his wishes; we encourage you to share your memories and feelings concerning him with us here.

Terry, you will be missed greatly, we know your presence and spirit will always be with us. Thank you for being an incredible role model and loving us unconditionally. I hope we make you proud on our journey moving forward.

“Not how did he die, but how did he live? Not what did he gain, but what did he give? These are the units to measure the worth of a man as a man regardless of his birth.”

We love you always…The “Hungry bunch”

