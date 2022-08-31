Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Announces September is National Preparedness Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is recognizing September 2022 as National Preparedness Month and urging Tennesseans to get prepared for disasters.

“National Preparedness Month is a time to renew our commitment to emergency preparedness in homes, businesses, and communities across the Volunteer State,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “Whether facing flooding, severe storms, or winter weather, it is vital that Tennesseans remain prepared for any disaster”.

National Preparedness Month is an observance each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. The theme for this year’s campaign is, “A Lasting Legacy: The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create a lasting legacy for you and your family.”

“Across Tennessee, we have seen communities band together to support their neighbors in the aftermath of disasters,” said Patrick Sheehan, Director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. “I encourage all Tennesseans to take time to learn what hazards they are most likely to face, discuss them with their families and share their plan to minimize the impact of emergencies. By staying prepared, we can mitigate the lasting and damaging effects of disasters.”

Throughout September, TEMA will promote emergency preparedness topics including how to build an emergency kit, creating a plan, and staying informed about risks in your area.

More information on emergency plans and preparedness can be found at www.ready.gov, with sections that include family emergency communication plans and emergency plans for kids.

About the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency: TEMA’s mission is to coordinate preparedness, response and recovery from man-made, natural and technological hazards in a professional and efficient manner in concert with our stakeholders. Follow TEMA on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, and, at www.tn.gov/tema.

About National Preparedness Month: National Preparedness Month (NPM) is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year. Visit their website at www.Ready.gov.

