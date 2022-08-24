Spellman named new director of RSCC Oak Ridge Campus

By Bob Fowler
Roane State staff writer

He’s been a familiar face on Roane State’s flagship campus in Harriman for six years and has relocated to take on new duties at the Oak Ridge Branch Campus.

Andy Spellman is the new Oak Ridge Branch Campus site director. “I’m making sure everybody – from students to faculty to staff – have what they need to be successful,” Spellman said of his new site director responsibilities.

Starting next spring, Spellman will also be overseeing the community college’s dual enrollment program with Oak Ridge High School and the two Anderson County high schools.

In dual enrollment, students wanting to get a jump start on their higher education can take college-level courses and receive both high school and college credits.

Spellman will be helping dual enrollment candidates with the application process and making sure they meet all requirements. He will also be working with guidance counselors at the three high schools to identify prospects.

“He already has strong connections within the Anderson County and Oak Ridge school systems,” said Teresa Duncan, the community college’s vice president of workforce and community development.

Spellman previously served as interim assistant director of Roane State’s Student Enrollment and Recruiting Department. Those duties will help him transition to this new role at the Oak Ridge Campus.

“Andy is very excited about this new chapter in his Roane State career,” Duncan said. “He looks forward to building strong connections in this community.” Duncan said area businesses and industries look to Roane State as a “workforce pipeline.”

Spellman, whose family members are longtime Roane County residents, graduated from Roane County High in 2011 and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee in 2015. He received his master’s degree in communications with a dual concentration in public relations and digital media from Johns Hopkins University in December 2020.

Spellman and his wife, Laura, who is the communications and public relations coordinator for Volunteer Electric Cooperative in Decatur, live in Kingston.

For more information on the Oak Ridge Branch Campus, visit roanestate.edu/oakridge. Details about Roane State’s dual enrollment opportunities can also be found online at roanestate.edu/dualstudies.

