Shirley J. Spessard Moore, 86

Shirley J. Spessard Moore, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the age of 86. Shirley was born March 8, 1936, in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1954. She worked at the Bob Johnson Insurance Agency for years and retired in 2000 from the Fox dealership in Oak Ridge as a clerk and telephone operator. She loved cooking and working crossword puzzles, and jigsaw puzzles, and was an avid reader. Shirley was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Ms. Shirley was loved by everyone.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel C. and Eva Spessard; husband, James Moore; daughter, Charlice Moore; sisters, Margaret Clack and Helen Braden.

She is survived by her fiancé of 23 years, Keith Templeton; sister, Carolyn Braden; one niece, and several nephews.

The family would like to thank Avalon Hospice for their professional staff care and to Lantern at Morning Pointe during her final stay.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Nathan Braden officiating. Her graveside will be at 11:00 am Friday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

