Shelby Jean Sexton, Caryville

Shelby Jean Sexton, age 85, of Caryville, TN, passed away at Tennova North in Powell, TN surrounded by family on Friday, August 26th, 2022. Shelby was a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church. She was a very faithful Christian, and she loved reading her bible daily. Game nights with her family was the light of her life, and she always won. She enjoyed playing her guitar, going antique shopping, and collecting antiques. In her free time, she loved to garden, work wordsearch puzzles, and watch westerns. Shelby will be remembered as a good wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Rosa Long; husband of 34 years, Bonnell Sexton; son, Sam Bailey Jr.; brothers, Norris R. Long, John “Jay” Lewis; sisters, Dolly Mae Long, Glenna Faye Weaver; grandsons, Larry Cheech Smith Jr., Brandon Todd Sharp.

Shelby is survived by her daughters, Pat Bridges and Paul of Caryville, TN, Rosa Allen and Tim of Clinton, TN; stepdaughter, Dorey Sexton of Maryland; stepson, Terry Sexton and Jennifer of Maryland; grandchildren, Crystal Jobe and Chris, Christina Waddell and Brian, Billy Sharp and Dawn, Briana, Katelynne, Jordan, Amie, Aalyiah, Dakota, Maddie, Aden, Aaron, and Michael; great-grandchildren, Courtney, Hunter, Holden, Sam, Gavin, Lukas, Wesley, Ava, Tymbur, Kristin, Shasta, Colton, Sydney, Keely, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with her funeral service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Randy Lowe will be officiating. Interment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN on Thursday, September 1st, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

