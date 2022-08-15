Sharon Elaine McCartt Cates, Crossville

Sharon Elaine McCartt Cates, age 74 of Crossville, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville. She was born on March 25, 1948, in Florida. She was a member of the Rockwood Church of Christ. She worked at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary for 34 years. She loved arts, crafts, and genealogy. She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Pleas and Annie McCartt, Sam and Mamie Rayder; parents: James Edward McCartt and Mary Rayder McCartt Sheldon; brothers: Glenn Sheldon, Charles Sheldon; sisters: Annita Sheldon, Kathy Bunch, and Sandra Sheldon. She is survived by:

Companion of 35 years: Larry Ladd

Son: Charles Edward Cates (Tammy)

Grandsons: Shawn Cates, Jeremy Cates

6 Great Grandchildren

Sisters: Patsy Carter, Barbara Bailey (Danny)

Brothers: Kenny Sheldon (Sonya), Danny Joe Sheldon

And many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 11:00-1:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 with Chaplain Bruce Foster officiating. Graveside and interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Sharon Elaine McCartt Cates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

