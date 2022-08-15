Sean Paul Ganzert, Kingston

Sean Paul Ganzert, age 65, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee went home on Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born July 14, 1957, in Alexandria, Virginia. He was of the Catholic Faith. In his youth, Sean attended Catholic schools and Wake Forest University. He was a retired Sales Manager with Process Supplies and Accessories in Loudon, Tennessee. Most of all, he was a loving Husband, Father, and Papaw who loved his children and grandchildren dearly. He was very kindhearted and was always helping others. He loved life and earned the title of “Chef Sean” for his love of grilling. He was preceded in death by his father, Neal Francis Ganzert; grandson, Weston Ganzert; grandparents, Thomas & Iola “Gam” Gwyn, and George & Marie Ganzert.

Survivors include:

Wife: Michelle “Micki” Ganzert

Mother: Anne Gwyn Ganzert

Children and Their Spouses: Matthew & Megan Ganzert

Emily & Chip Perrot

Peter & Maggie Ganzert

Catherine & Will Austin

Ryan Ganzert

Zoe Spradling

Grandchildren: Miles, Palmer, Smith, and Monroe Ganzert

Quin, Graham, and Max Perrot

Wyatt, Brendan, Charlotte, and Neal Ganzert

Calista, Amity, and Drake Austin

Several nieces and nephews, Special Dear Ones, and friends

And Special Caregivers with Covent Healthcare: David, Jan, Twanda, and Melissa

The family will receive friends Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to The National Kidney Foundation.

