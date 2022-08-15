Sean Paul Ganzert, Kingston

Sean Paul Ganzert, age 65, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee went home on Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born July 14, 1957, in Alexandria, Virginia. He was of the Catholic Faith. In his youth, Sean attended Catholic schools and Wake Forest University. He was a retired Sales Manager with Process Supplies and Accessories in Loudon, Tennessee. Most of all, he was a loving Husband, Father, and Papaw who loved his children and grandchildren dearly. He was very kindhearted and was always helping others. He loved life and earned the title of “Chef Sean” for his love of grilling. He was preceded in death by his father, Neal Francis Ganzert; grandson, Weston Ganzert; grandparents, Thomas & Iola “Gam” Gwyn, and George & Marie Ganzert.
Survivors include:
Wife: Michelle “Micki” Ganzert
Mother: Anne Gwyn Ganzert
Children and Their Spouses: Matthew & Megan Ganzert
Emily & Chip Perrot
Peter & Maggie Ganzert
Catherine & Will Austin
Ryan Ganzert
Zoe Spradling
Grandchildren: Miles, Palmer, Smith, and Monroe Ganzert
Quin, Graham, and Max Perrot
Wyatt, Brendan, Charlotte, and Neal Ganzert
Calista, Amity, and Drake Austin
Several nieces and nephews, Special Dear Ones, and friends
And Special Caregivers with Covent Healthcare: David, Jan, Twanda, and Melissa
The family will receive friends Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to The National Kidney Foundation.