Sandra Rae Cotton Chambers Spurling, Deer Lodge

Sandra Rae Cotton Chambers Spurling, age 69 of Deer Lodge, Tn went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 29, 2022, at her home in Deer Lodge with her family by her side. She was born June 21, 1953, to the late Tommy & Wilma Cotton.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband Rickie Chambers; 1 sister Carolyn Sue Riseden; brother-in-law David Smith; nephew Donny Pike; granddaughter Gabrella Lynn Chambers and niece Cheryl Crowly Mason; great-great-nephew Nathaniel Chambers.

Sandra is survived by her husband Johnny Spurling of 41 years and 5 children; daughter Barbara Duncan and husband Justin of Huntsville, TN., Kimberly Morgan and companion Doug of Deer Lodge; sons Richie Chambers and wife Jessica of Deer Lodge, Jeremy Spurling of Jamestown and daughter Leslie Spurling and fiance’ Derrik Lavender of Deer Lodge; grandchildren Mickael Morgan, Gregory Chambers, Robin Chambers, Harlie George, Christian Chambers, Jordan Chambers, Jaden Chambers, and Leanna Brint Burgess, Elizabeth, Gavin, Markiss Spurling; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings Phyllis (James) McCoy, Judy Smith, Linda (Randy) Buttler, Bobby (Wanda) Cotton, Charlotte (Larry) Norris, Diane (Mickey) Pike, Kathy (Frank) Riseden, Peggy (Alfred) Buttler, Sheila (Elmer) Fisher and brother-in-law Millard Riseden.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Carlie Duncan and Rev. Randy Hutson officiating. Interment will follow in the Chambers Family Cemetery in Straight Fork, Tn. Singing will be provided by Jealene Hutson and Jimmy & Debbie Crowley.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Schubert Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Wartburg, Tn 37887.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sandra Rae Cotton Chambers Spurling.

