Samuel Leslie “Les” Foster, Atlanta, GA (formerly of Clinton)

Samuel Leslie “Les” Foster, 47, of Atlanta, GA formerly of Clinton, TN passed away on August 23, 2022, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. He was a graduate of Clinton High School and The University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He had a successful career in logistics and supply chain management. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his partner, friends, and pets. He was a hardworking, generous and thoughtful person. His charismatic, playful, and friendly demeanor could light up a room. He was loved by so many and he will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his mother, Diana Foster, and his sister, April Foster.

He is survived by his partner Sam Stavros, father Don Foster, sister, Leann Bunch, brother-in-law Toby Bunch, niece and nephew Ashley and Matt Bunch along with many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, August 26, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the chapel. The family will have a private graveside at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

