Rosemary Baldauf Straub, Oak Ridge

Rosemary Baldauf Straub, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed peacefully on July 23, 2022, and is now whole again in God’s care. She was born in Lafayette Indiana the oldest of the 7 children of Walter Baldauf and Virginia Ellen Lewis Baldauf. She married the love of her life, Charles F. Straub, in December 1961.

Rosemary is preceded in death by her siblings Walter “Bud” Baldauf, Wallace Eugene Baldauf, Raymond Lynn Baldauf, and Naomi Ruth Baldauf Chumley.

She is survived by her husband, Charlie; her daughters, Angela Lynn Straub Adkins and Christine Martin Straub D’Andrea; her grandchildren, Robert Shane Adkins, Brittany Lynn Clark, and Dalton Alexander D’Andrea; her brothers, David Allen Baldauf and John Dean Baldauf.

Rosemary lived in New Albany, IN, Louisville, KY, and Orange Park, FL before she moved to Oak Ridge, TN in 2020. She was a fastidious, faithful, and warm-hearted lady who served God all her life and gave her time freely to her family, church, friends, and even strangers. She worked as an office manager for many years but she was happiest when she was teaching preschool or leading the children’s worship and activities for her church. She had many creative outlets including quilting, crafts, and baking. Her infamous chocolate flop cake cannot be duplicated and the instructions remain a mystery.

A celebration of life will be held in the fall, Rosemary’s favorite time of year in Tennessee.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rosemary (Baldauf) Straub, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

